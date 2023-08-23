23 brilliant pictures of Leeds United fans this season supporting their beloved side

A collection of 23 photos of Leeds United fans during the Championship season so far and part of the pre season. Can you spot yourself?

Even relegation from the Premier League has failed to quell the outstanding loyalty of Leeds United supporters as their side look to bounce back into the top tier at the first attempt.

The doom and gloom that enveloped Elland Road following the final day defeat against Tottenham Hotspur is now a thing of the past as new manager Daniel Farke looks to reinvigorate the Whites and continue putting his own stamp on the squad he inherited.

Although it has been a slow start to the new campaign as Leeds have taken just two points from their opening three league games, the support shown in the trio of fixtures have shown Farke and his players will be able to rely on the unwavering backing of the club’s supporters throughout what will be a long season.

Over 36,000 were on hand at Elland Road to witness the opening day draw against Cardiff City as Crysencio Summerville’s last-gasp strike earned a point for his side and just under 34,000 saw Luke Ayling’s goal claim a share of the spoils in Friday’s 1-1 home draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Sandwiched between those games was an away defeat against Birmingham City as Lukas Jutkiewicz’s late penalty ensured an impressive band of travelling support were left disappointed as their side emerged pointless from their visit to St Andrews.

With three weeks of the season now behind us, the Evening Post takes a look at some of the best photos of Whites supporters getting behind their side in pre-season and during the opening weeks of the Championship campaign. The images below are all courtesy of our partnership with SmartFrame and you can click on the pictures to zoom in and see if you can spot yourself.

Fans outside Elland Road

One fan roars during Leeds v West Brom

Leeds fans celebrate goal v West Brom

Leeds United banner held aloft v West Brom

Leeds fans during the game v West Brom

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling thanks after Birmingham game

Leeds fans cheer on their side v Shrewsbury

Leeds fan outside Elland Road before game v Cardiff

Leeds supporters cheer on their side v Cardiff

Fans watch Leeds warm up and player sign autographs before Cardiff

Leeds fans in Oslo for the Man Utd friendly