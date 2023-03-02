Javi Gracia will take charge of his third match since joining Leeds United last month as they take on Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend. The Spaniard has so far led the Whites to only their fifth league win of the campaign, as well as a disappointing FA Cup defeat to Fulham.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been in terrible form and currently sit in 10th place - only nine points above Leeds. Graham Potter’s side will also have to host United without Thiago Silva in their defence, which could prove to be a huge advantage for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest news headlines from Elland Road...

Illan Meslier and Thibaut Courtois

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has compared Illan Meslier to Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois.

Meslier has enjoyed an exceptional season despite the Whites’ relegation battle and has caught the eye of Man United as a possible long-term replacement for David de Gea. The Frenchman has kept five clean sheets this season and has also made 72 saves in between the sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his success, Saha has claimed that Meslier needs to work on becoming more comfortable on the ball. Speaking to Betfred, Saha said: “He’s a good goalkeeper, with a lot of talent and his profile reminds me of Thibaut Courtois. He’s a tall lad and even though he may need to improve his passing range, he’s decent with the ball and he’s good on his line.

“The number one spot at Manchester United comes with a lot more pressure than it does at Leeds United or Lorient, so it all depends on whether he has the right mentality to take on that spot in Manchester United’s team. He’s a big talent but there’s a long way to go for him.”

Meslier joined Leeds United on a permanent deal in 2020 and the Whites would have plenty of control over his future as there is still three years remaining on his current contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Adams identifies key difference

Tyler Adams has explained the key difference between Javi Gracia and former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. The American was sacked almost a month ago as the club hovered above the relegation zone.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, Adams said: “He’s [Gracia] impressed me a lot. He focused on key bullet points or details where we need to improve – one of those was with the ball. Not just going to goal straight away. Leeds are notorious for winning the ball back quickly.

“Going straight to the goal. Now, not every time we win the ball back do we have to go forward. We can keep the ball for two or three passes. Tire the opponent. More of a balanced approach, not all-out pressing, or all-out possession.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad