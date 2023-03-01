MIDFIELD EXPERIMENT - Javi Gracia went with a three in the middle for Leeds United but Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie struggled to give control in possession. Pic: Getty

Javi Gracia set out to replicate his Watford heroics in the competition, putting out a strong and experienced team at Craven Cottage, only to be undone by a pair of sublime finishes and a host of missed chances at the other end.

Here’s the YEP take on the trip to the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good day

Jack Harrison

The winger’s form has been up and down again this season, toothless performances following good ones and vice versa. At Fulham there was no indecisiveness when he came off the bench in the second half, he knew what he wanted to do and executed it well, largely. Getting at the Cottagers down the left, Harrison created chances with dangerous crosses into good areas and created space for himself to have a shot, which he admittedly ballooned over the bar.

Georginio Rutter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It wasn’t a stellar display from the club’s record signing, because his ability to make the ball stick up front was lacking, but he was desperately unlucky not to hit the net and got himself into the right places at the right time. The Frenchman scored a goal that was harshly, if not wrongly, ruled out, he hit the post with a clever header and he created a good chance for Willy Gnonto. On another night he walks off with a pair of goals and an assist, along with the Man of the Match award. Whether he’s a lone striker remains to be seen but he should derive confidence from this outing.

Bad day

Illan Meslier

Leeds’ young goalkeeper has picked the ball out of the net far too often this season, on many occasions through no fault of his own. At Fulham he was beaten by two world-class strikes but his positioning will once again come into question. There should be sympathy attached to the first, from the boot of Joao Palhinha, because Leeds unexpectedly and sloppily lost possession deep in their own half, allowing the Fulham man to catch Meslier unawares. He simply wasn’t set, although Meslier will still be aghast to have been beaten from such a distance. The second Fulham goal was a lot more predictable, even if the finish was sublime, and Meslier could perhaps have read the situation a little better as it developed. Ultimately Manor Solomon should not have been allowed to get the shot off and had he been closed down, Meslier would not have conceded a second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Roca

This was not the return to the starting line-up that the midfielder was after. Tyler Adams’ pass was the root of the problem when Roca was dispossessed for Fulham’s first, but the Spaniard was too easy beaten by Palhinha. The rest of his performance lacked the impact that he has previously shown he’s capable of. He couldn’t get on the ball to do any real damage and he didn’t add enough off the ball. The midfield three struggled to give Leeds control in general in possession, giving the ball away too often, although they did force Fulham into wide areas. Gracia has a decision to make as to whether he persists with that experiment in the centre of the pitch again at Chelsea, or returns to a two. It didn’t work brilliantly as a three at Craven Cottage.

Patrick Bamford

The striker’s 27-minute substitute appearance was a forgettable one, consisting of just six touches. He couldn’t force his way into the game or make enough of a nuisance of himself. Some of Bamford’s struggles up front recently have been brought about by the lack of service to him but when chances have come his way he has been wasteful. Leeds need a lot more from him in their relegation battle, besides the hold-up play he’s so good at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Kavanagh

Chalking off the goal for a foul by Weston McKennie was every bit as soft as Gracia said after the game. The referee’s performance in general wasn’t overly convincing. He could easily have used his cards in the first half when promising breaks were halted by cynical fouls, but did not.

Off-camera moments

Tyler Adams applauding the Fulham team onto the pitch with more than a hint of irony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex West Ham United team-mates Sonny Perkins and Issa Diop catching up prior to the game.

A group of Argentine students in Fulham's original main stand trading chants with Leeds fans.

Luke Ayling and Aleksandar Mitrovic having a chat and a laugh during an early break in play. Ayling later had a word or two for Andreas Pereira who went down clutching his midriff after the slighest of brushes in a challenge with Crysencio Summerville. The Leeds defender himself went down, hopefully, in the area after lowering his head to try and make contact with a ball that was lashed clear. His demeanour and interaction with Fulham players suggested he was recognising how optimistic his penalty appeal had been.

Leeds United’s Portugal youth international Diogo Monteiro requesting senior Portugal international Palhinha's shirt at full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad