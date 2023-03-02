'Absolute shocker' - Tony Dorigo on Leeds United lift, big Chelsea hope and novel no keeper idea

But I think there's only one real target that we are looking at this season with Leeds United and that's staying in the Premier League. As much as it's nice to have a bit of a run, it really is all energy and all focus back on the Premier League.

I think it was also important just to have another game for the manager Javi Gracia in Tuesday night's cup tie at Fulham just to get to know the players and see them under pressure, out there on a football pitch playing against a really good side.

That will certainly help him for the Premier League but once again we played well but couldn't quite finish our chances. It is concerning but I think a far bigger concern is not having those chances, not creating, not playing well. That is where I would say that we'd be really worried - if that didn't happen.

NEARLY NIGHT: For Leeds United's record signing Georginio Rutter, above, in Tuesday night's FA Cup clash at Fulham. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

It has to start turning, it has to change and you have to start hitting the back of the net. But we saw against Fulham that the fine margins are there. Look at Palhinha. His shot more or less hits the post and goes in. Georginio Rutter's first-half header hits the post and comes out. You are talking inches here.

Clearly, there were other chances with which the lads should have done better with but they're getting in some good areas, they're creating and at some point they have to go in. That's what you have to believe, that's what the players have to believe and Javi Gracia has to get them and give them that confidence to to get one in. I just look at Rutter and if he gets the first one he might just go on a run and score three or four. I'm sure that is what they are hoping for and hopefully it's around the corner.

Absolutely, you also go on the training ground and you practice finishing. I think it was when I was at Chelsea that we went through this sort of period where we were creating chances but just couldn't hit the back of the net.

So we actually took the goalkeeper out in training so the forwards were just getting used to just hitting the back of the net. Suddenly the pressure of trying to beat a goalkeeper wasn't there. Little silly things but they will try anything.

We would do movements and get it wide and get those crosses in. Normally it would be against a goalkeeper but we took him out and then suddenly that is an added pressure that gets taken away. It's only a little thing but it's little things like that which you just hope can make the difference. Or just move the goal two inches to the left and then we will score a few.

A manager will say 'okay, how can I give my players confidence' because they are doing a lot of good things so no doubt they'll show them all the good things on video and the training ground. They'll try and get into those positions and really get their confidence up. It just needs something to click and to change.

It has to happen soon and that's the thing but to go to somewhere like Fulham in London again and have that many opportunities and chances, that is a big positive. Our top scorer Rodrigo is also not on the pitch and that will be another positive once we get him back as well.

There were clearly some marked differences in Gracia's first game in charge which produced Saturday's 1-0 win at home to Southampton. Javi couldn't change too much and no doubt he will have more and more days to get exactly what he wants out the side.

But it was noticeable that suddenly we were playing with width and also there was plenty of support for Patrick Bamford so Brenden Aaronson was up there alongside him or behind him or running past him and those things make a big difference.

The only thing that was required was a result so it didn't really matter too much how we played and in the circumstances I thought the boys did well. You always have to just tone it down a little bit because I thought Southampton were particularly poor and certainly the worst side I have seen.

They offered very, very little even at the start of the game, the middle of the game and then when they were behind they still looked like they were really struggling. They changed so many times but didn't look a lot better. We could have certainly won by one or two more but let's just take that win, be delighted and move on and that's where your hope the confidence would start to build.

I certainly saw enough and some green shoots and brightness from certain players once we got that goal as well. Rutter came on for five or ten minutes from the end and looked great and hopefully that will seep through the rest of the side. It was majorly important to get that result and that's exactly what we did.

Saturday's trip to Chelsea is next and it's just amazing the situation that we find ourselves in with this game. Normally it's very different with Chelsea flying high but they have had an absolute shocker.

They have spent so much money but it's not individuals that you need. It's a team and that's where they are struggling. Thiago Silva has also been a great leader for them and he'll be out as well and if Southampton can go there and win then that gives hope to absolutely everyone.

