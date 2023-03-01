Leeds United have been unfortunate this season when it has come to refereeing decisions not going their way

The Whites have seen goals ruled out, VAR interventions as well as penalties and red cards overturned for their opponents during the 2022/23 season.

On Tuesday night at Craven Cottage, Leeds fans were left incensed and puzzled in equal measure as Georginio Rutter’s first goal for the club was ruled out by referee Chris Kavanagh. The official deemed Weston McKennie’s push on Fulham man Harry Wilson enough of an infraction to chalk off the Frenchman’s strike with the score still locked at 0-0.

The Cottagers’ Welsh attacker leaped theatrically after feeling contact from behind by McKennie at a Leeds corner. The American won the flick-on which was first saved by Marek Rodak and fell to Rutter who converted but was stopped in his tracks by Kavanagh’s whistle. Contentious decisions are referred to a Video Assistant Referee but it was decided there was no ‘clear and obvious error’ with the official’s on-field decision.

Leeds have been on the receiving end of some questionable VAR calls this season – a report in ESPN last month read: “The biggest winners without VAR are actually Leeds United, who get five points and climb three places into 12th -- six points above the relegation zone and level with Liverpool.

"Leeds have conceded four goals through VAR, more than any other team. As well as the gained draw against Arsenal, they are given a win at home to West Ham and draws from defeats at Aston Villa and Brentford. [Leeds] haven't had a VAR decision which has led to an improved final scoreline.”

Here is a catalogue of controversial decisions which have not gone Leeds’ way this season.

Jose Sa on Rasmus Kristensen Jose Sa of Wolverhampton Wanderers collides with Rasmus Kristensen of Leeds United on the opening day. No penalty awarded by VAR.

Luis Sinisterra on Ivan Toney VAR intervenes after this tackle by Leeds' Luis Sinisterra to award a penalty, deemed to be a foul on Ivan Toney. Sinisterra was also cautioned.

Aaron Hickey on Crysencio Summerville Crysencio Summerville is impeded by Brentford's Aaron Hickey during the Whites' 5-2 defeat by Brentford. No penalty awarded.

Cheikh Doucoure on Tyler Adams Crystal Palace's Cheikh Doucoure escapes a red card for this tackle on Tyler Adams