Ten controversial Leeds United VAR calls this season after latest refereeing display criticised
Leeds United have been unfortunate this season when it has come to refereeing decisions not going their way
The Whites have seen goals ruled out, VAR interventions as well as penalties and red cards overturned for their opponents during the 2022/23 season.
On Tuesday night at Craven Cottage, Leeds fans were left incensed and puzzled in equal measure as Georginio Rutter’s first goal for the club was ruled out by referee Chris Kavanagh. The official deemed Weston McKennie’s push on Fulham man Harry Wilson enough of an infraction to chalk off the Frenchman’s strike with the score still locked at 0-0.
The Cottagers’ Welsh attacker leaped theatrically after feeling contact from behind by McKennie at a Leeds corner. The American won the flick-on which was first saved by Marek Rodak and fell to Rutter who converted but was stopped in his tracks by Kavanagh’s whistle. Contentious decisions are referred to a Video Assistant Referee but it was decided there was no ‘clear and obvious error’ with the official’s on-field decision.
Leeds have been on the receiving end of some questionable VAR calls this season – a report in ESPN last month read: “The biggest winners without VAR are actually Leeds United, who get five points and climb three places into 12th -- six points above the relegation zone and level with Liverpool.
"Leeds have conceded four goals through VAR, more than any other team. As well as the gained draw against Arsenal, they are given a win at home to West Ham and draws from defeats at Aston Villa and Brentford. [Leeds] haven't had a VAR decision which has led to an improved final scoreline.”
Here is a catalogue of controversial decisions which have not gone Leeds’ way this season.