Leeds United bowed out of the FA Cup on Tuesday night after a defeat to Fulham.

The Whites were just two wins away from Wembley, but they failed to progress, with Javi Gracia suffering his first defeat as boss. Though, Leeds do have much more important issues to address, needing to prioritise staying in the Premier League amid their ongoing battle against relegation. Chelsea await Leeds this weekend, and the Whites will be hoping to repeat the result they pulled off against the Blues earlier this season.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Rutter controversy

Jermaine Beckford was not impressed with Georginio Rutter’s disallowed goal against Fulham on Tuesday night.

“No, it’s not quite [gone Leeds’ way]. The disallowed goal was ridiculous if I’m being honest. There’s a little nudge in the back. I wouldn’t call it a shove,” the former Leeds striker said on the BBC.

Rutter could have done with the goal, given Leeds are relying on the January signing to step up in the absence of Rodrigo Moreno. Rutter could do with a confidence boost with the Frenchman yet to find the net in a Leeds shirt.

Mancini on Gnonto

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has spoken about Leeds’ signing of Wilfried Gnonto, who is already impressing despite his youth.

“Maybe. Gnonto is a young boy,” he told TuttoMercatoWeb when asked if Gnonto will get the chance to add to his existing caps. “No one has thought of signing him, but he plays as a starter in the Premier League, and that’s not a given at 19. He can still improve, and he’s young. He has quality. I hope other young players can follow his example and go abroad to play. If they’re good, then they play.”

