Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
34 minutes ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
2 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
4 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
4 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis

How many points do Leeds United need to survive? Remaining fixtures for Nottingham Forest and Everton

A look at the relegation battle latest to see what Leeds United likely need from their last three games to survive.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 9th May 2023, 12:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:00 BST

Leeds United are in deep trouble as they prepare for their final three games of the Premier League season.

The Whites were hoping to avoid more final day drama after last season, but with three games to go, they are not only on their third manager of the season, but they are in 19th place and two points from safety after Everton and Nottingham Forest won on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Not only that, but the Whites have a very difficult run-in, meaning new boss Sam Allardyce has his work cut out to save Leeds from relegation. Here we take a look at what it will take.

Current table

Here is how the bottom of the Premier League table look as of the morning of Tuesday, May 9.

The latest Premier League tableThe latest Premier League table
The latest Premier League table

What Leeds need to survive

Mathematically, Leeds’ survival is now out of their hands, given every team outside the relegation zone can achieve more points than them, going into the final three games with at least a two-point head start.

Though, it’s unlikely any of the teams battling for survival are going to win all of their final three. Realistically, West Ham United are safe at this point, only needing two more points to be mathematically safe. For Leeds, the equation will depend on the results obtained by Everton and Nottingham Forest, in particular, but data specialists FiveThirtyEight predict Forest will finish 17th on 35 points.

Allardyce has his work cut out Allardyce has his work cut out
Allardyce has his work cut out
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Given Forest’s goal difference, Leeds could achieve the same total and survive, should the data prove right, and that would mean a win and two draws or two wins and a defeat from the Whites’ last three games. The trouble is, Forest are already on 33 points, meaning just one win will take them to 36. That could leave Leeds with a lot to do, then requiring them to win at least two of their last three. Everton are currently on 32 points, but they arguably have the most favourable run-in, despite facing Manchester City next.

Leeds will need at least a minimum of 32 points and a better goal difference than Everton to stay up, providing the Toffees pick up zero points from their final three games while Leicester would need just one point. The Whites can achieve a maximum of 39 points and hope the sides above them drop points before the end of the season.

Remaining fixtures

Nottingham Forest

Chelsea (A), Arsenal (H), Palace (A)

Everton

Man City (H), Wolves (A), Bournemouth (H)

Leicester City

Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), West Ham (H)

Leeds United

Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Tottenham (H)

Southampton

Fulham (H), Brighton (A), Liverpool (H)

Related topics:Sam AllardycePremier LeagueEvertonNottingham Forest