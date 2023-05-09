Leeds United might not have been in Premier League action yesterday but it was still a disappointing night for the Whites as two of their relegation rivals picked up important wins.

Everton secured a huge three points with a shock 5-1 win away to Brighton & Hove Albion before Nottingham Forest beat Southampton 4-3 in a thriller at the City Ground which has all but doomed the Saints. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making the headlines in the background as the summer window approaches.

There might be uncertainty as to which league they will be playing in next season but Leeds are said to have ‘revived their interest’ in moving for a player they were heavily linked with last year before missing out on his signature. Elsewhere, a former United star is being linked with a return to the Premier League with either Brentford or Crystal Palace after an impressive season in the EFL Championship. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Tuesday, May 9:

Leeds United ‘revive interest’ in £30m attacker

Leeds United will revive their interest in Belgian forward Charles de Ketelaere after a season of struggle at AC Milan, per a report from Le Soir via Leeds Live. The 22-year old forward was heavily linked with a move to Elland Road in the summer of 2022 but instead completed a move to the San Siro for a fee in the region of £30 million.

There is also said to be interest in the Belgian international from EFL Championship winners Burnley as well as from Atalanta in the Serie A. Although de Ketelaere has made 37 appearances for Milan this season he has yet to find the back of the net for the Champions League semi finalists.

Premier League sides linked with former Leeds man

Brentford are ready to battle Crystal Palace to sign Sunderland left-winger Jack Clarke this summer, according to the Sunderland Echo via The Sun. The 22-year old, who came through the youth academy at Leeds United, has been a stand out for the Black Cats this season and has helped them to reach the play-offs in the EFL Championship after a thrilling final round of matches.

