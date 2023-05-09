'Fighting' - Max Wober on Leeds United's 'annoying' plan and Whites need in battle for survival

Leeds fell to their 19th league defeat of the season in Saturday's clash at Manchester City in new manager Sam Allardyce's first of four games in charge of the relegation-scrap run-in. Wober, though, says Allardyce's approach is exactly what Leeds require and that his side have already issued a strong message of intent through their resilience and second-half response in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at the Etihad.

Leeds trailed 2-0 at the interval after a brace from Ilkay Gundogan despite what Wober described as an attempt to be "annoying" for Pep Guardiola's hosts. United, though, showed more going forward in the second half than they did in the first and set up a nervy finale when Rodrigo pulled a goal back just after the hat-trick seeking Gundogan had seen his penalty tipped onto the post by Whites stopper Joel Robles. Leeds have now been left in the drop zone after Monday’s results but Wober says his side have already shown that they are up for the fight in the bid to save their Premier League skins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a really tough first half, we were just defending," said Wober to LUTV. "We were not strong enough on the first and second balls which was our game, our game plan, to be annoying there, get counter attacks, win the first ball, win the second ball.

FIGHTING TALK: From Leeds United's Austrian international defender Max Wober, right, pictured challenging Manchester City star Erling Haaland in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at the Etihad. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

"But they just played all around us and it was difficult and unfortunately they could score two. But I think in the second half we did a better job, got our chances, got close, made it 2-1 and unfortunately couldn't create any more chances for a draw. But I still think we showed a really good togetherness again and showed also that we are still alive and we are still fighting for this club.

"Obviously when you lose it never feels good. But I think we made them nervous especially after the 2-1 in the last minutes. We could feel it on the pitch and also in the defence and in the stands as the fans were amazing for us, also we could feel it. It was possible, it was in the air. One more chance and we could maybe get a point and I think it was worth working hard for 95 minutes to get to this point."

Wober also felt that United's display showed that they were able to implement Allardyce's work despite just three days in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad