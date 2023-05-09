Leeds United’s relegation rivals Southampton could be mathematically relegated this weekend, if results go against the Saints elsewhere. It follows their battling 4-3 defeat by Steve Cooper’s Forest at the City Ground on Bank Holiday Monday, which has all but confirmed an end to their 11-year stay in the top flight.

Speaking after his side’s most recent loss, interim coach Selles expressed his regret at being unable to turn around the club’s fortunes since taking over from Nathan Jones earlier this season.

"The club will present an agenda for the coming days or weeks on how it is going to deal with that if it [relegation] happens," Selles said.

Southampton's Spanish head coach Ruben Selles hoped to win more matches in charge of the Saints (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

"I can tell you what we are going to do for the next weeks: we are going to just keep working as much as we can and keep the situations for the future for the people that need to be responsible for that."

Selles is unlikely to be given the job on a permanent basis, owing to recent results, with his current deal set to expire following Southampton’s final game of the season.

"I expected to win more matches," the Spaniard added. "I would be happy to be here for the next 10 years. I tried to do my best.

"But it is not for me to make that decision. It is a decision the club needs to make.

"In the situation we are in right now, [there is] so much uncertainty for everybody, not only for Southampton but for a lot of clubs who are in the same situation every season.”

Leeds are among those sides at the bottom with an uncertain Premier League future. Failure to pick up maximum points this weekend against Newcastle United would spell trouble for the Whites, particularly if the likes of Forest, Leicester City and Everton pick up a result in their next game.