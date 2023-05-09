Leeds United dropped into the Premier League relegation zone on Monday

Leeds United dropped into the Premier League’s bottom three on Monday after a shock win for Everton at Brighton while Nottingham Forest beat Southampton in a thrilling encounter at the City Ground.

It sees the Whites fall to 19th, two points behind the Toffees who pulled off a stunning 5-1 win at in-form Brighton. Leeds are three points adrift of Forest after they beat Southampton 4-3.

The result means the Saints are all but down with Leeds, Leicester, Everton and Forest left fighting it out to finish 16th and 17th. West Ham in 15th need one more win to guarantee their survival.

Leeds welcome Newcastle United to Elland Road in a huge fixture on Saturday at 12.30pm before finishing the season with a trip to West Ham and a home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

With plenty to fight for in all sections of the table, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the final outcome of the season. With an explanation of how their predictions work HERE, this is how they forecast the table to look come 7pm on May 28...

