Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Met Police ‘regrets’ over arrests of anti-monarchy protesters
1 hour ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
1 hour ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
3 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest

Supercomputer predicts how tense Premier League relegation battle will unfold for Leeds United, Everton, Nottingham Forest, Leicester and West Ham after dramatic twists

Leeds United dropped into the Premier League relegation zone on Monday

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 9th May 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:00 BST

Leeds United dropped into the Premier League’s bottom three on Monday after a shock win for Everton at Brighton while Nottingham Forest beat Southampton in a thrilling encounter at the City Ground.

It sees the Whites fall to 19th, two points behind the Toffees who pulled off a stunning 5-1 win at in-form Brighton. Leeds are three points adrift of Forest after they beat Southampton 4-3.

The result means the Saints are all but down with Leeds, Leicester, Everton and Forest left fighting it out to finish 16th and 17th. West Ham in 15th need one more win to guarantee their survival.

Leeds welcome Newcastle United to Elland Road in a huge fixture on Saturday at 12.30pm before finishing the season with a trip to West Ham and a home game against Tottenham Hotspur.

With plenty to fight for in all sections of the table, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the final outcome of the season. With an explanation of how their predictions work HERE, this is how they forecast the table to look come 7pm on May 28...

Predicted points - 91

1. Man City

Predicted points - 91

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 87

2. Arsenal

Predicted points - 87

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 72

3. Newcastle United

Predicted points - 72

Photo Sales
Predicted points - 71

4. Man United

Predicted points - 71

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Nottingham ForestPremier LeagueElland RoadEvertonLeicesterNewcastle United