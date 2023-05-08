The contrasting emotions experienced by Leeds United supporters on Bank Holiday Monday summed up the season so far.

A dramatic day in the Premier League relegation battle kicked off with some positive news for Sam Allardyce and his players as fellow strugglers Leicester City crashed to a 5-3 defeat at Fulham and wasted an opportunity to give themselves some breathing space to the bottom three.

However, that was as good as it got for the Whites faithful as Nottingham Forest and Everton boosted their own hopes of preserving their top flight status with crucial wins. The Toffees were expected to be left empty-handed in their visit to European contenders Brighton and Hove Albion - but a stunning display from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeill helped Sean Dyche’s men romp to a 5-1 win on the South Coast to ensure Leeds dropped into the bottom three.

Worse was to follow for the Whites as they could only watch on and see a Taiwo Awoniyi brace and a goal apiece from Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo help Forest to a thrilling 4-3 home win against bottom of the table Southampton. The defeat left the Saints on the brink of relegation into the Championship and they must now claim maximum points from their three remaining games and hope all of their bottom three rivals emerge pointless from their fixtures between now and the end of the season.

Forest ending a goal-laden day in the league with a win means Leeds and Leicester will head into next weekend’s fixtures sat in the bottom three - but what lies ahead for the five clubs still in the mix?

20th: Southampton - Played 35 Points 24 Goal Difference -33

Remaining fixtures: Fulham (H), Brighton and Hove Albion (A), Liverpool (H) Maximum points achievable: 33

19th: Leeds United - Played 35 Points 30 Goal Difference -25

Remaining fixtures: Newcastle United (H), West Ham United (A), Tottenham Hotspur (H) Maximum points achievable: 39

18th: Leicester City - Played 35 Points 30 Goal Difference - 15

Remaining fixtures: Liverpool (H), Newcastle United (A), West Ham United (H) Maximum points achievable: 39

17th: Everton - Played 35 Points 32 Goal Difference -21

Remaining fixtures: Manchester City (H), Wolverhampton Wanderers (A), Bournemouth (H) Maximum points achievable: 41

16th: Nottingham Forest - Played 35 Points 33 Goal Difference -31