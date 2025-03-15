Leeds United boss addresses Manor Solomon show of anger after substitution at QPR

Leeds winger Manor Solomon was clearly unhappy at being taken off at QPR.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke took no issue with Manor Solomon's display of dissent after being substituted late on in a 2-2 draw at QPR.

The winger reacted to seeing his number go up by holding his arms out wide, flapping them against his sides and then continued to express his anger on his walk around the pitch, taking it out on a corner flag before returning to the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke, who says he likes Solomon's desire to be on the pitch for every minute, said emotions had settled by the time the squad returned to the Loftus Road dressing room.

"Manor is always unhappy when he's not playing," said the German.

"I don't think he can complain about the game time, started three times in six days. They all want to start. You just have players happy if they play each and every second. He wants to be on it, doesn't want to be rested, I quite like this attitude. Five minutes after the game everyone has calmed down and is ready to go again."

Farke withdrew Solomon, who played a part in Leeds' first goal as they fought back from a 2-0 defecit, and put Largie Ramazani on the left flank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belgian youngster got straight at his marker to try and produce a winner for Leeds but his next contribution was a weak defensive header that allowed QPR, by then down to 10 men, to break in search of their own third goal.

"I was hoping for a lucky punch from Largie, he can deliver some magic sometimes," said Farke. "I had a little problem with my heart when he tried to clear the counter with a header."

Solomon is one of the players Farke will lose to national team duty now that the international break is upon Leeds. A chance to take a break from the Championship promotion battle is not before time, in the Leeds boss' eyes, but he hopes all his internationals come back with a clean bill of health.

"I'll say two or three prayers," he said. "I hope they come back with good memories, results and in a good mood. Clear their head and hopefully without injuries. It'll allow us to bring a few players closer to the team, Ampadu, Bamford and Wober. It's crazy how long we have to play without our most important player during the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's beneficial for us to recharge a bit. It's not just the load, it's the mental battle. Once you're involved in a relegation battle or promotion fight then also the pressure is there for the players. I'm used to it, but these are no robots, they are young human beings. And for that, it's also sometimes important for them to to get a little rest right now and to recover a bit. And then we go again for the upcoming eight games."