Leeds United picked up another important point at Loftus Road on Saturday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Rodon insists Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Queens Park Rangers represents a ‘point in the right direction’ for promotion-chasing Leeds United.

The Welshman and his teammates were forced to fight back from 2-0 down after a dismal start saw QPR score twice inside the first half-hour. Koki Saito opened the scoring with a curling finish after Brenden Aaronson’s giveaway, with defender Steve Cook in acres of space to head home a second on 30 minutes, with another tough trip to Loftus Road playing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a timely Morgan Fox own-goal allowed Leeds to reach half-time with some momentum and Jayden Bogle’s finish shortly after the break levelled it at 2-2. Both sides went on to create chances before eventually settling for a point each, with Saito’s straight red card and a QPR counter-attack the only late drama.

Given Leeds’ record in London, their issues with lunchtime kick-offs and the fact Saturday’s game came less than three days after their midweek win over Millwall, a point is no disaster. And that is even more true given they fell two goals behind so early, with Rodon providing an insight into the dressing room mood.

In a post on Instagram, Rodon wrote: “Thank you to all the travelling fans, the best in the land as always and a Point in the right direction, see you after the break!”

No such break for Rodon

A number of Leeds players will have the chance to rest up over the next fortnight but not Rodon, with the centre-back one of three Whites squad members to join up with the Wales squad. He will head south with goalkeeper Karl Darlow and winger Dan James for the start of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with games against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia to look forward to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Welsh trio will be expected to meet up with their compatriots over the next couple of days, with several other Leeds players following them out of West Yorkshire. Junior Firpo and Ao Tanaka have been called up to the squads of the Dominican Republic and Japan respectively, while Manor Solomon is expected to represent Israel.

Ilia Gruev could also be called up to represent Bulgaria, while Willy Gnonto and Mateo Joseph could head off to play for Italy Under-21s and Spain Under-21s respectively. Brenden Aaronson was a notable absence from the US Men’s National Team squad and will remain in Yorkshire.

Leeds promotion picture

A point guarantees Leeds will remain top of the Championship throughout the March international break regardless of results elsewhere, with a vastly superior goal difference the extra cushion on a three-point gap to Sheffield United. The Blades are due at Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday later today, while Burnley climbed into second following Saturday’s 2-0 win over Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds kick off their final eight-game run-in at home to Swansea in a fortnight’s time, for what looks set to be a rare Saturday 3pm kick-off. Daniel Farke’s side face back-to-back bottom-half sides after the break while both Sheffield United and Burnley come up against red-hot promotion hopefuls Coventry City, who beat Sunderland 3-0 on Saturday.

Farke’s side undoubtedly have the preferable eight-game run, with Middlesbrough and Bristol City - currently eighth and seventh respectively - their only top-half opponents. Burnley and Sheffield United both have Coventry to come after the break and must also face each other before the season is over.