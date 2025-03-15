Landscape change in Leeds United promotion bid as key rivals get fresh big boost

Leeds United’s key promotion rivals have cashed in on a new opportunity.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landscape has changed in Leeds United’s automatic promotion bid upon key rivals Burnley bagging a fresh big boost.

A 2-2 draw for Championship leaders Leeds in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at QPR took Daniel Farke’s side five points ahead of third-placed Burnley but having played one game more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds failing to take all three points at Loftus Road presented Burnley with the chance to move just two points behind Farke’s side with a victory from Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at Swansea City.

The Clarets made no mistake in recording a 2-0 victory, taking just four minutes to go 1-0 up through Josh Brownhill. Ex-Leeds loanee Jaidon Anthony then bagged a second for Scott Parker’s side in the 22nd minute.

The victory took Burnley second, just two points behind leaders Leeds and one point above Sheffield United who dropped to third but who have a game in hand.

Chris Wilder’s Blades will take in that game in hand in Sunday lunchtime’s Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Victory would take Sheffield United second, level on points with Leeds but behind them on goal difference.