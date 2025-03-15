Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v QPR with 2/10 shocker but star man scores 8 and five 7s

Victory at Loftus Road would have sent Daniel Farke's side five points clear at the top of the Championship but Leeds left themselves with a mountain to climb after going 2-0 down in the first half.

A loose pass from Brenden Aaronson in his own box led to Koki Saito firing the Rs ahead in the 17th minute and terrible defending then allowed Steve Cook to net with a free header after half an hour.

Leeds, though, hit back just before the interval through a Morgan Fox own goal after a Junior Firpo flick and Jayden Bogle drew the Whites level six minutes after the restart.

Both sides then had chances to bag a winner but the contest ended all square and with QPR down to ten men as goalscorer was shown a straight red for a nasty challenge from behind on Dan James.

The draw still sent Leeds three points clear of second-placed Sheffield United but having played a game more.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from an eventful clash at Loftus Road.

1 . Illan Meslier 7 - Beaten by a superb strike and a free header. Made a smart stop in the second half. Dealt with a few crosses. Kicking wasn't great. Photo: Aaron Chown Photo Sales

2 . Jayden Bogle 7 - Not at his best but still put some good balls into the box and got forward into good areas. Battled well. Stayed alert to grab the equaliser. Photo: Harry Murphy Photo Sales

3 . Joe Rodon 6 - Wasn't close enough to Cook to prevent the free header for QPR's second. Added the right level of physicality. Photo: Charlie Crowhurst Photo Sales

4 . Pascal Struijk 6 - Passing was off in the early stages. Had his hands full but won some big headers. Walked a tightrope on a yellow, took a risk or two. Photo: Aaron Chown Photo Sales

5 . Junior Firpo 7 - Got into another great position to make the first goal happen, popped up in dangerous areas on other occasions. Photo: Aaron Chown Photo Sales