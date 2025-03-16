A 2-2 draw for Championship leaders Leeds in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at QPR took Daniel Farke’s side five points ahead of third-placed Burnley but having played one game more.

Leeds failing to take all three points at Loftus Road presented Burnley with the chance to move just two points behind Farke’s side with a victory from Saturday afternoon’s 3pm kick-off at Swansea City.

The Clarets made no mistake in recording a 2-0 victory which took them second, just two points behind leaders Leeds and one point above Sheffield United who dropped to third but who have a game in hand.

Chris Wilder’s Blades will take in that game in hand in today’s lunchtime’s Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Victory would take Sheffield United second, level on points with Leeds but behind them on goal difference and two points above the Clarets.