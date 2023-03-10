Georginio Rutter has had a difficult start to life at Leeds United following his big-money transfer, but he still has plenty to offer.

The Frenchman arrived at Elland Road on a club record fee worth around £28million from Hoffenheim in January, and while still only 20 years of age, he arrived with big expectations. So far, Rutter has struggled to make an impact, yet to contribute a goal or an assist in six appearances, but he is going to take time to adapt to a new league, and he has also been dropped in at the deep end, playing for a team battling against the relegation zone.

Here we take a look at what Rutter can offer, and indeed what he can improve on as he looks to settle into life at Elland Road.

Strengths

Rutter has a number of strengths, and one of the best is arguably his ability with the ball at his feet. With plenty of pace, he is a strong dribbler, able to keep the ball well when receiving it to his feet. He also has plenty of trickery, able to run at and take on players with success.

A look at his goals through his career will also show you Rutter is capable of a rasping shot, with a large backswing, allowing for forceful execution of shots. As well as powerful efforts, he is also capable of well-placed shots, though he hasn’t been a natural goalscorer throughout his career, scoring 11 goals in 57 league appearances at Hoffenheim.

However, that may well come, given Rutter is still just 20 years of age.

Improvements needed

Rutter still has plenty to learn, given his youth, and it is hoped the game will slow down for him as he continues to develop.

So far at Leeds, he has struggled to hold the ball up when it is fired at him anywhere other than his feet, and there is a feeling that everything is happening a little quick for him at this level. Though, that is certainly not uncommon for a young player, and especially not for one still adapting to a new league.

Rutter hasn’t been helped by some of the positions he has been asked to play, either. He played as a number nine against Chelsea last weekend, a position Javi Gracia admits does not favour the French frontman, and he has also been asked to play up top on his own, perhaps prematurely given his youth and lack of Premier League experience.