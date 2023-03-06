Leeds United failed to do the double over Chelsea as they were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge at the weekend. Wesley Fofana’s second half goal proved to be the difference as the Blues picked up their first win since January.

Leeds now sit outside the relegation zone only on goal difference after Nottingham Forest rescued a point against Everton, while Bournemouth failed to win despite beating 2-0 up against Arsenal. Meanwhile, Southampton moved off the bottom of the table with a narrow victory over Leicester City.

Here are the latest headlines from Elland Road...

Georginio Rutter criticism

Georginio Rutter has been called ‘naive’ following his performance against Chelsea. The striker is yet to score for Leeds United since joining the club.

Rutter became the Whites’ record signing when he made the switch from Hoffenheim for £35 million in the January transfer window, however he has managed only one start in the Premier League so far and is yet to impress.

Former Leeds defender Jon Newsome has expressed his concern about Rutter after his ‘naive’ display against Chelsea. Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds, the 52-year-old said: “Today, in all honesty, I thought he was lost. I thought there were parts of his game, he’s dropping a little bit too deep for me.

“Somebody’s got to direct him, somebody’s got to coach him. But then, he picks the ball up 30 yards from our goal and gets turned and tries to do a stepover on a centre-half or midfielder, and loses possession on the edge of our box.

“Just little things like that, where you look and it’s naïve. It’s quite worrying for me, because I look and think, ‘wow, if you think you can play that kind of football in this league, then you’ve got a real rude awakening’.”

Leeds United have struggled for goals since Rodrigo picked up an injury during their FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley, with the Spaniard having picked up 12 goals in 22 games previous. Patrick Bamford has also struggled, netting only three goals so far this season.

Whites face competition for Hakan Calhanoglu

Newcastle United have joined Leeds United in the race to sign Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu, according to Inter Live.

The Whites were linked with a move for the playmaker earlier this week as they look to increase their attacking threat if they can avoid relegation this season. However, Newcastle could prove to be tough competition as they enter the mix.

