Leeds United’s Premier League rivals handed unexpected selection boost amid relegation battle
Everton are behind Leeds United on goal difference in the Premier League as they face Brentford on Saturday while the Whites take on Brighton.
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned to training ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Brentford.
The forward has not featured since the Toffees’ shock 1-0 win over Arsenal at the beginning of February due to a hamstring problem.
He has struggled for form amid a number of injury concerns this season, playing just 11 times in the Premier League alongside one FA Cup appearance.
But he has returned to training ahead of Everton’s clash with the Bees, as manager Sean Dyche weighs up the striker’s availability for this weekend’s fixture.
“Dom is around it again with us training but it is still making a decision on when he is truly right to come back in and that will be in the next couple of days,” he said.
“It’s early yet, he has just got on the grass with us, but he has done a lot of rehab and the stats and facts and the way he is feeling is good, so positive signs.”
Asked what he needs to see before re-introducing the Sheffield-born striker back into action, Dyche said: “Just all of the markers you can imagine: there are some statistical and training markers from history, then of course speaking to him as well.
“It is often the case, especially when players get a little bit older, they start learning about their bodies and it’s a tough run he has had on and off the last couple of years.”
Everton are 18th, with Leeds one place above them on virtue of goal difference. The Whites have played a game fewer than their relegation rivals as they prepare for a home game with Brighton on Saturday.