Leeds United ‘at the forefront’ of transfer race as ‘well below’ contract claim made

Leeds United are leading the chase for Barcelona youngster Ilias Akhomach, according to reports in Spain.

The 18-year-old’s future at the Camp Nou is becoming increasingley uncertain after Sport reported he will leave Barca when his contract expires this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngster had been offered a deal to stay with the Camp Nou outfit but it came in “well below” the offers Sport report he has received from England and Italy.

Akhomach is said to view a move to Leeds as stepping stone to bigger clubs, aiming to replicate current Barcelona star Raphinha who was the subject of a £55m move last summer after two impressive seasons at Elland Road.

Despite the 18-year-old coming to the end of his contract, Leeds would still be liable to pay compensation to Barca, given the player came through the club’s academy. The La Liga giants would also receive a percentage from a future sale.

The youngster made three appearances for the club last season but has yet to feature this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad