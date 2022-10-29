Leeds United fans are loving life after a significant win at Liverpool took the Whites out of the relegation zone. The Whites secured all three points at Anfield thanks to Crysencio Summerville's dramatic late winner in the 89th minute, much to the delight of Jesse Marsch.

The American watched his side take the lead in the fourth minute thanks to Rodrigo's goal but Liverpool levelled when Mohamed Salah found the back of the net. However, up stepped youngster Summerville late on to fire home and relieve some of the pressure on Marsch. It’s safe to say the Leeds’ head coach was delighted with the late winner as you can see in the video below, with Marsch showing his passion in abundance.