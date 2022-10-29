Video: Leeds United fans will love brilliant Jesse Marsch celebrations vs Liverpool
Leeds United pulled off a key win at Anfield as they took down Liverpool.
Leeds United fans are loving life after a significant win at Liverpool took the Whites out of the relegation zone. The Whites secured all three points at Anfield thanks to Crysencio Summerville's dramatic late winner in the 89th minute, much to the delight of Jesse Marsch.
The American watched his side take the lead in the fourth minute thanks to Rodrigo's goal but Liverpool levelled when Mohamed Salah found the back of the net. However, up stepped youngster Summerville late on to fire home and relieve some of the pressure on Marsch. It’s safe to say the Leeds’ head coach was delighted with the late winner as you can see in the video below, with Marsch showing his passion in abundance.
Further proof of what it means to Marsch comes in the form of another video on the final whistle at Anfield, as Marsch shook hands with Jurgen Klopp and then embraced both Marc Roca and then Rasmus Kristensen.