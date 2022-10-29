Jesse Marsch answers Leeds United job pressure question with Whites 'people' view

Marsch’s side approached Saturday night’s clash at Anfield having failed to win in their last eight games, six of which had ended in defeat. A return of just two points from a last possible 24 had left Leeds in the Premier League’s relegation zone and Marsch facing increasingly frequent questions from the media about his role as Whites head coach. Leeds, though, produced a fine display in Saturday night’s clash at Anfield and ended their awful run in style by recording a 2-1 victory thanks to Crysencio Summerville’s 89th-minute winner. Rodrigo had earlier put Leeds in front in the fourth minute only for Mo Salah to equalise ten minutes later.

Asked how much pressure the performance and result had lifted personally, Marsch reasoned: “I don't know. I am just happy for our team because I believe in them, I have told them that often, I've challenged them to continue to get better, I've challenged them to stay strong and unified. They've done that. And so, in a moment like this, I think if you a real leader than your focus is on your people and for me it was an important time for our people."