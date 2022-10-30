The January transfer window provides Leeds United with an opportunity to bring in some new signings ahead of the second-half of the season. The Whites will no doubt be keeping a tentative eye on potential options over the next couple of months.

They delved into the market to bring in nine new faces over the summer. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Leeds man in line for more game time

Leeds youngster Charlie Cresswell is in line for more game time with his loan club Millwall following an injury to Shaun Hutchinson. The centre-back has seen his opportunities dry up at The Den over recent times but has a chance to stake his claim now.

Rowett has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by London News Online: “He would have learnt about himself – how to cope with situations and a little bit about Championship football. He’ll come back in and bounce back.

“He has shown character and resilience, and he will benefit from it in the long term. No career of a young player is just a straight line right to the top. There are lots of loanees in our division who expect to come in and absolutely smash the Championship, but it doesn’t work like that – it’s a brutal league.

“Leeds will be pleased with the fact that the loan has had different facets to it. At some point, he will go back to Leeds a much more well-rounded player. But he wants to get back in our team and he wants to play every week. He will have an opportunity to do that.”

Former coach loses first game

Former Leeds coach Carlos Corberan has lost his first game in charge at West Brom. The Baggies were beaten 2-0 at home by Sheffield United as their poor run of form continues.

Corberan, 39, worked at Elland Road from 2017 to 2020. He firstly was the U23s boss before Marcelo Bielsa promoted him to first-team coach. The Spaniard left for the top job at Huddersfield Town and guided the Terriers to the Championship play-off final last term.

He left the John’s Smith Stadium over the summer and has since had a brief spell over in Greece with Olympiacos. The ex-goalkeeper now has a big job on his hands at the Hawthorns.

Transfer speculation addressed by defender