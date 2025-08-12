The former England star has already delivered his taken on a striker linked with Leeds United and Manchester United in recent weeks.

Leeds United’s need to add a proven Premier League striker to their squad before the end of the summer transfer window is all too clear to see.

As it stands with three weeks remaining during the summer trading period, the Whites have only made one attacking addition to their promotion winning squad after winning the race to sign free agent Lukas Nmecha following his departure from Bundesliga club Wolfsburg. Although the seven-times capped Germany international spent time with Manchester City and Middlesbrough earlier in his career, he only has two Premier League appearances to his name and they amount to a total of just 14 minutes of game-time after he made two substitute appearances for City during the final weeks of the 2017/18 season.

The Whites were believed to be one of a number of clubs considering a move for former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson following his departure from St James Park and he would fit the bill after scoring 88 goals in 239 Premier League appearances during his time with the Magpies and top flight rivals Bournemouth. However, the 33-year-old has now agreed to join West Ham United and could well face Leeds when the Hammers visit Elland Road in late October.

A move for another experienced free agent has been widely reported in recent weeks after the Whites and Manchester United were suggested as possible suitors for former Everton frontman Dominic Calvert-Lewin after he brought down the curtain on a nine-year spell with the Toffees. During that time, the former England striker netted 71 goals in 273 appearances - but former Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker is unsure whether Calvert-Lewin is ‘a clean finisher’ and questioned whether he could provide a prolific output during a Premier League season.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast earlier this year following Everton’s narrow defeat against Premier League rivals Aston Villa, Lineker said: “It’s hard to know. I suppose if you look back at his career there’s been a decent season or two. He’s got all the attributes [but], he’s not a clean finisher and that for a striker is an issue. He’s never going to be a 20/25 goals a season player even in a side that’s really attacking and has got creative players. I think in the end in football, you find your level.”

What has Daniel Farke said about Leeds United’s need to sign a striker?

Daniel Farke decided to leave Illan Meslier back in Leeds. | Getty Images

Speaking after the weekend friendly with AC Milan, he said: “In comparison to our Championship side, we have not improved in the offence. We are not prepared yet for a long Premier League season. “We are capable of playing at a good level but in order to be ready and to win games at this level, you need players who can score goals and give assists.”