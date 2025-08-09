Leeds United maintained their unbeaten pre-season run with another decent performance and a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in Dublin on Saturday.

Daniel Farke’s side enjoyed an aggressive and exciting start, with Anton Stach rattling the crossbar and Willy Gnonto spurning a one-v-one chance, but they fell behind on the half-hour mark. Isaac Schmidt was caught out of position as Milan worked the ball down their left, striker Santiago Gimenez eventually smashing home at the back post from a cross.

Leeds continued to push for an equaliser as half-time passed and the second-half went on and after a string of 65th-minute changes, Stach levelled with a brilliantly whipped cross-shot that flew into the far corner. The Whites almost conceded late but for an unconvincing Karl Darlow save, with the two sides eventually settling for a draw.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was at the Aviva Stadium and below are his Leeds United player ratings...

1 . GK: Lucas Perri 7 - No chance with the goal but did all his other bits proficiently. Showcased his laser throw to put Leeds on the attack. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Isaac Schmidt 4 - The full-back had a shocker. Other than a decent cross into the area it was one-way traffic going the wrong way. He struggled badly. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Pascal Struijk 7 - Showed his passing ability and helped create danger. Should have had an assist but Gnonto missed the chance. One shaky moment defensively in the first half. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Joe Rodon 6 - Mostly solid. Poor pass to Schmidt in the first half aside he was reliable on the ball. Given a couple of uncomfortable moments defending the box. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson 7 - Aggressive in the tackle and quick to try and get a foot in. Got forward to contribute to attacks. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales