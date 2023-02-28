Leeds United could reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2003 if they can beat Fulham this evening. The Whites breezed past Accrington Stanley in the fourth round, while the Cottagers narrowly beat Sunderland in a replay on Wearside.

The Premier League challenges will then come thick and fast for Javi Gracia’s side, with Chelsea, Brighton and Arsenal all to come over the next month. A second win over the Blues could see Leeds move as high as 13th place this weekend.

Here are the latest news headlines from Elland Road...

Fulham injury boost

Fulham fans will be delighted by the news that Aleksandar Mitrovic will be available for tonight’s match at Craven Cottage. The striker missed their last two meetings with Brighton and Wolves due to a hamstring injury.

Mitrovic has been vital to Fulham’s success this season, netting eleven goals in only 19 appearances in the top flight. However, he is on the hunt for only his second goal this year - with his first coming at the start of January.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Marco Silva said: “He will be available for [Tuesday’s] match. He’s a really important player but, as you know, we are much more than just one player.

“We have a fantastic group of players here and very good people with the right mindset. And of course, they are enjoying the way we are playing and the good results.”

Mitrovic scored Fulham’s first goal in the Whites’ 3-2 defeat to the London club back in October. The meeting at Elland Road was United’s first defeat to Fulham in five games.

Alan Shearer on Javi Gracia

Alan Shearer has given his verdict on the appointment of Javi Gracia at Leeds United and what he believes the Spaniard will need to do to help them survive relegation.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, the former striker said: “He probably knows that he wasn’t the first choice. That’s fine, it shouldn’t matter to him. He has got to get in there and get them going.

“He hasn’t got time. It’s not a friend for him anymore. Leeds are in big trouble. They needed someone to come in and steady the ship. Try and get as much belief back into that team.”

Leeds’ pursuit of other managerial options was well documented over the two-week period after Jesse Marsch’s sacking, with the club eventually opting for Gracia after failing to land other targets. However, the 52-year-old could prove to be the right decision given his previous experience with Watford.