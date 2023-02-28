Leeds United to influence major Chelsea boardroom decision as dressing room unrest revealed
Leeds United visit Stamford Bridge this weekend and could play a part in Chelsea boss Graham Potter’s immediate future
Pressure has begun to mount on Blues’ manager Graham Potter ahead of this weekend’s meeting between Chelsea and Leeds. The two sides will face off in West London on Saturday where the outcome is set to have a considerable bearing on the Englishman’s future at Stamford Bridge.
Potter’s side are 10th in the Premier League table and at risk of missing out on Champions League football next season after spending heavily in the summer and winter transfer windows. The Blues’ most recent defeat came at the hands of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend as goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane asked yet more questions of Potter and Chelsea.
According to the Telegraph, Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures are ‘make or break’ for the former Brighton coach. Failure to glean a positive result from their game against Leeds could lead to Potter’s eventual termination as Chelsea manager.
"The message from the owners remains one of wanting to provide support and backing, and yet the growing feeling around Chelsea is that the next two games will ultimately be make or break for head coach Graham Potter,” a report reads.
“Chelsea’s run is not just testing the faith of the owners, with senior players said to be concerned over whether or not Potter can turn the situation around, new signings shocked by the pressure they are already under and anger among those who are having to be left out of the matchday squad.”
Unrest in the Chelsea camp has the potential to play into Leeds’ hands this weekend as the team eye a repeat of last August’s 3-0 dismantling of Thomas Tuchel’s side before the German was relieved of his duties.