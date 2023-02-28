Pressure has begun to mount on Blues’ manager Graham Potter ahead of this weekend’s meeting between Chelsea and Leeds. The two sides will face off in West London on Saturday where the outcome is set to have a considerable bearing on the Englishman’s future at Stamford Bridge.

Potter’s side are 10th in the Premier League table and at risk of missing out on Champions League football next season after spending heavily in the summer and winter transfer windows. The Blues’ most recent defeat came at the hands of London rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend as goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane asked yet more questions of Potter and Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea’s upcoming fixtures are ‘make or break’ for the former Brighton coach. Failure to glean a positive result from their game against Leeds could lead to Potter’s eventual termination as Chelsea manager.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Graham Potter manager of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"The message from the owners remains one of wanting to provide support and backing, and yet the growing feeling around Chelsea is that the next two games will ultimately be make or break for head coach Graham Potter,” a report reads.

“Chelsea’s run is not just testing the faith of the owners, with senior players said to be concerned over whether or not Potter can turn the situation around, new signings shocked by the pressure they are already under and anger among those who are having to be left out of the matchday squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad