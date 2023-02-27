Is Fulham v Leeds United on TV, when is the FA Cup quarter-final draw and who is left?
Leeds United visit Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday evening as a competition which has quickly opened up nears its latter stages.
The Cottagers and Whites will lock horns in a 7.45pm kick-off at Craven Cottage in a game that is being broadcast live on BBC One as well BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. There are no replays in the FA Cup fifth round and ties in the sixth round which is the quarter-finals will take place over the weekend of Saturday, March 18 when Leeds are currently scheduled to face a Premier League trip to Wolves.
Details have yet to be announced as to where and when the FA Cup sixth round draw will take place but all fifth round games are played this midweek. There are four games on Tuesday evening and another four the following night. Leeds are now eighth favourites to win the FA Cup at 33-1 behind favourites Manchester City (6-4), Manchester United (18-5), Tottenham Hotspur (36-5), Brighton (42-5), Fulham (20-1), Leicester City (22-1) and West Ham United (29-1).
FA Cup fifth round draw fixtures:
Tuesday: Stoke City v Brighton (7.15pm), Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers (7.30pm), Fulham v Leeds United (7.45pm), Bristol City v Manchester City.
Wednesday: Southampton v Grimsby Town (7.15pm), Burnley v Fleetwood Town (7.30pm), Manchester United v West Ham United (7.45pm), Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur (7.55pm).