Is Fulham v Leeds United on TV, when is the FA Cup quarter-final draw and who is left?

The Cottagers and Whites will lock horns in a 7.45pm kick-off at Craven Cottage in a game that is being broadcast live on BBC One as well BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. There are no replays in the FA Cup fifth round and ties in the sixth round which is the quarter-finals will take place over the weekend of Saturday, March 18 when Leeds are currently scheduled to face a Premier League trip to Wolves.