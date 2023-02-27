Huge Fulham fitness boost for Leeds United clash as star returns and boss declares cup stance
Fulham have been handed a massive team news boost for Tuesday night’s FA Cup clash at home to Leeds United for which a star man is back available for the Cottagers.
Fulham’s talisman Serbian international striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has missed his side’s last two games due to a hamstring injury but boss Marco Silva has revealed that the 28-year-old forward will be back available to face the Whites.
"He will be available for tomorrow's match,” said Silva at his pre-match press conference."He's a really important player but, as you know, we are much more than just one player. We have a fantastic group of players here and very good people with the right mindset. And of course, they are enjoying the way we are playing and the good results. Right now, nothing will disturb our focus on the FA Cup match. Our position in the table can give us more confidence, but the focus is on the FA Cup match."