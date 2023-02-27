Huge Fulham fitness boost for Leeds United clash as star returns and boss declares cup stance

"He will be available for tomorrow's match,” said Silva at his pre-match press conference."He's a really important player but, as you know, we are much more than just one player. We have a fantastic group of players here and very good people with the right mindset. And of course, they are enjoying the way we are playing and the good results. Right now, nothing will disturb our focus on the FA Cup match. Our position in the table can give us more confidence, but the focus is on the FA Cup match."