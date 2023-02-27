The Craven Cottage contest marks a second Whites game in charge for new head coach Javi Gracia who took Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019. The Spaniard frequently made changes to his Hornets side during that run and the 52-year-old said at Monday’s pre-match press conference that alterations to his Leeds side were necessary to compete to the "best level” at Craven Cottage. Gracia declared: "For sure we need something new or fresh legs and to change something to compete to our best level because I trust in all my players and I think it’s a good opportunity to play or to see other players.” Gracia also admitted that he now wanted another cup run at Leeds, meaning his team selection for the Cottagers clash will be something of a balancing act, especially with a whole host of players still injured and Sam Greenwood now suspended.