Leeds United's predicted FA Cup line up v Fulham gallery: Five changes, big chance for youngster

Leeds United will look to book a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a victory at Tuesday night’s fifth round hosts Fulham – and this is how we think the Whites will line up.

By Lee Sobot
19 minutes ago

The Craven Cottage contest marks a second Whites game in charge for new head coach Javi Gracia who took Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019. The Spaniard frequently made changes to his Hornets side during that run and the 52-year-old said at Monday’s pre-match press conference that alterations to his Leeds side were necessary to compete to the "best level” at Craven Cottage. Gracia declared: "For sure we need something new or fresh legs and to change something to compete to our best level because I trust in all my players and I think it’s a good opportunity to play or to see other players.” Gracia also admitted that he now wanted another cup run at Leeds, meaning his team selection for the Cottagers clash will be something of a balancing act, especially with a whole host of players still injured and Sam Greenwood now suspended.

Leeds will return to Premier League action just four days after Tuesday night’s cup tie with a clash at bitter London rivals Chelsea and this is the Whites XI that we think Gracia will send out at Craven Cottage.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

Gracia called on second-choice keeper Heurelho Gomes for all of Watford's games in the club's 2019 cup run but the Spanaird highlighted how it was different sitiuations for different clubs when asked if either Joel Robles or Kristoffer Klaesson might start at Fulham. They might well do but Meslier is so far clear as first choice that there must be a strong chance that he will remain in goal.

2. RB - Rasmus Kristensen

Kristensen has fallen behind Luke Ayling as first choice right back but this would seem an obvious chance to give the Dane a start. The first of five changes in a direct swap for Ayling.

3. CB - Robin Koch

Gracia looks highly likely to make changes but probably not so many in defence given that he will want to build from a solid foundation and the fact that captain Liam Cooper and also Pascal Struijk are both still out. The chances are that Koch will line up again.

4. CB - Max Wober

Similar comments apply to Koch as to Wober whose immediate return from a shoulder injury gave Leeds a huge boost against Southampton. January recruit Diogo Monteiro would the obvious centre-back alternative but he hasn't even made his debut from the bench yet and it seems likely that Wober and Koch will again be the centre-back pairing with Cooper out.

