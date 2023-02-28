The Spaniard, installed last week as Jesse Marsch's replacement on a 'flexible' contract, won his first game in charge against Southampton, making just a single change from the side who kicked off at Goodison a week prior.

A great swathe of changes were never likely, given the scant time Gracia had with the squad before they welcomed the Saints to Elland Road, but his only alteration was an interesting point.

Out went Crysencio Summerville, a player widely regarded as a breakout talent this season thanks to that four-game goalscoring streak and his onfield translation of an off-field relationship with Willy Gnonto. In came Brenden Aaronson, a player who started the season in a promising way but subsequently failed to make an impact with goal contributions, looked physically outmatched and by Jesse Marsch's admission, struggled for confidence.

Gracia had cause to drop Summerville, for the youngster experienced a personal situation that naturally disrupted his week prior to the Saints game, and saw enough in Aaronson to put him in, with pleasing results.

"I can tell you different reasons," said the head coach.

"One of them was for example, Crysencio Summerville had something personal, but the reason that Brenden Aaronson played was because he trained really well and he deserved to play and after he played, in my opinion, a very good game as well.”

Aaronson was involved in a number of half chances during the game and Summerville, who came off the bench, played a key role in the setting up of Junior Firpo's winner. The replacement could have secured the points when he burst clear and shot just past the post, late on.

IMPORTANT PLAYER - Marc Roca will be important to the Leeds United cause, says newly installed head coach Javi Gracia. Pic: Getty

Whether the pair will have to fight for the same place in the side depends largely on the formation Gracia goes with, game by game, but his concern isn't so much who starts in the side. It's what players do with their minutes and on that front, both Aaronson and Summerville can be relatively pleased with how Saturday went.

Gracia says the same about Marc Roca, who returned from injury to come on with four minutes remaining to help shore up the result and keep three precious points at Elland Road.

The midfielder was a mainstay of the side before a minor issue that kept him out of the Manchester United double header and the Everton game, starting 19 of 20 Premier League outings and coming off the bench at half-time in the other. He didn't last the full 90 often, staying on to hear the final whistle in just four of his starts and not always appearing best pleased with his withdrawal, but his importance to the team was obvious for all to see.

Gracia has recognised his fellow Spaniard's significance, while insisting it's what players do with their opportunities rather than the timing of their entry to each match that matters most.

“Marc Roca is and will be important in this team, playing from the beginning or playing like the other day," said the head coach.

"All of them are important and that’s the mentality we need until the end. It’s not so important if they start or not, what is really important is what they do when they play and the way they can help the team. Marc did it in the last game and when he plays from the beginning, I’m sure he will do it.”