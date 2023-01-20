Former Leeds United star to say thanks for support ahead of Brentford clash

Former Leeds United midfielder Chris Kamara will give thanks to supporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture with Brentford.

The clash sees two of Kamara’s former clubs go head-to-head after he enjoyed a four-year spell with the Bees during the early 1980s before helping Leeds to the Second Division title in 1990.

The hardworking midfielder went on to feature for the likes of Luton Town, Sheffield United and Bradford City before going into management with the latter of that trio in 1995. A final spell in the dugout with Stoke City brought an end to Kamara’s career as a manager but he went on to become a much-loved figure in broadcasting over the last two decades.

His enthusiastic approach to the game saw him star on Sky Sports’ popular Soccer Saturday programme and he also hosted Goals on Sunday alongside the likes of Ben Shepherd and Rob McCaffrey.

However, Kamara announced he was leaving Sky at the end of last season and has spoken recently about his battle with speech apraxia - a disorder that can results in limited and difficult speech ability.

Kamara has received support from key figure within football and supporters around the country - and he has now revealed he will be on the Elland Road pitch ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Brentford to say thank you to supporters of two of his former clubs.