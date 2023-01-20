The Whites will discover which of the two lower league sides they will face on Tuesday, January 24 after their initial Third Round Replay was postponed due to a frozen pitch. As has become customary for Leeds in recent seasons, the team will be playing away in the FA Cup Fourth Round, meaning a trip to the Wham Stadium or Meadow Park is on the cards, depending on the outcome of Tuesday night’s result.

BBC One will show the Fourth Round tie live at 12:30pm on Saturday, January 28. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Arsenal’s all-Premier League clash and Brighton’s fixture versus Liverpool or Wolves, have also been chosen for broadcast next weekend.

Leeds were shown on the BBC two years ago when the team bowed out at the Third Round stage to League Two Crawley Town. ITV picked up both of Leeds’ FA Cup outings so far this season, a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City in south Wales, before the emphatic 5-2 victory at Elland Road in midweek.

Leeds United's FA Cup Fourth Round tie against Accrington or Boreham Wood has been selected for broadcast on BBC One (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)