Their Sunday September 18 Old Trafford meeting was postponed due to policing requirements following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, but the two sides could now meet twice in the space of a few days if circumstances allow.

The Premier League have decided that if neither team requires a replay of their FA Cup fourth round ties, then the Old Trafford game will take place on Wednesday February 8, at 8.00pm. Elland Road will host the visit of the Red Devils four days later on Sunday February 12.

A statement from the lead said: “The Premier League is giving supporters as much notice as possible by announcing this potential fixture date ahead of the FA Cup Fourth Round weekend (28-29 January). The League also acknowledges the unique circumstances of the teams playing each other twice in the same week, with Leeds United v Manchester United scheduled for Sunday February 12. This is to avoid potential fixture congestion later in the season. Should either side require an FA Cup Fourth Round replay, the Premier League will look at alternative dates to place this fixture.”

BITTER RIVALS - Leeds United and Manchester United will have two opportunities to earn bragging rights in the space of a few days in February, should circumstances allow. Pic: Getty

Leeds will travel to either Accrington Stanley or Borehamwood in the fourth round of the FA Cup, having dispatched Cardiff City at Elland Road earlier this week. Manchester United have been drawn at home to Reading.