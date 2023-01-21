Jesse Marsch clarifies Leeds United injury situation amid surgery claim and 'step back' comment

The suggestion had been that Forshaw underwent yet more surgery for his latest ailment, however head coach Marsch has clarified that this was not the case and that an injection was sufficient. Veteran midfielder Forshaw was pictured pitchside for Mateusz Klich’s farewell against West Ham United earlier this month, but did not partake in the fixture and remains sidelined for the time being, according to Marsch.

"That wasn't a surgery, it was more in procedure like he had an injection to help fortify things,” the 49-year-old told reporters during his pre-match press conference ahead of facing Forshaw’s former employers Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's had a lot of visits to the doctor and tried to identify exactly what's happening. One of the things that everyone feels needs to be addressed is just strengthening the area. And part of that makes sense because he's been out for a while, so now [we’re] making sure that we're putting him in a situation where it's not cyclical, that he's just constantly battling, just getting back on the pitch. Instead, [we want to] get him to a strong place where he can perform at his best,” Marsch added.

Leeds United's Jesse Marsch has clarified the situation around Adam Forshaw's absence from recent matchday squads (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"That's meant that we've taken a little bit of a step back and worked more on some of his strength in infrastructure and mobility so that he can have a better chance of getting himself to top fit.”

Leeds remain light in central midfield with Tyler Adams and Marc Roca the Whites’ preferred pairing in the middle of the park. Youngsters Sam Greenwood and Darko Gyabi have also featured in that position this season, but their experience is somewhat limited, particularly the latter’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad