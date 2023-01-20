How Leeds United’s strongest eleven will look at the end of the January transfer window - according to Football Manager 2023

The January transfer window is heading into its final ten days and it has already been a productive period for Leeds United.

Defender Max Wober and forward Georginio Rutter have put pen-to-paper to join Jesse Marsch’s ranks and they will be key players throughout the remainder of the season. But we thought it would be interesting to see how the Whites could look come the end of the window with the aid of Football Manager 2023.

To set the scene, the virtual Whites are sat in eleventh place in the Premier League and have racked up impressive wins against the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United. But their inconsistent side has shown up after falling to home defeats against Bournemouth, Fulham and Nottingham Forest, as well as suffering a shock Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League One side Portsmouth.

We’ve loaded up the editor and added Marsch’s most recent real-life signings into this virtual squad and both have made their way into the American’s starting side. But the former RB Salzburg manager wasn’t finished there as he made three more new additions to his squad before the end of the January transfer window.

This is how Football Manager believes the Whites strongest lineup will look at the end of the month as a World Cup star and two players signed from Premier League rivals claim a place in the eleven.

1. GK: Illan Meslier The Whites keeper has interest from the likes of Liverpool, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid in the virtual world - but he remains at Elland Road for now and has been a model of consistency during the season.

2. RB: Rasmus Kristensen Solid and dependable, Kristensen has even chipped in with three goals as Marsch's virtual Whites continue to impress.

3. CB: Max Wober A January signing in the real world and he has settled into this virtual Whites side with ease, seeing off a number of challengers to secure a starting place.

4. CB - Robin Koch A clear Marsch favourite, the German international has started every game in every competition in this season.