Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is a ‘leading candidate’ to take over at Leeds United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The North London club sacked Antonio Conte last month and appointed Cristian Stellini as head coach for the remainder of the campaign.

Slot is attracting interest from various clubs and was targeted by Leeds after their decision to part ways with Jesse Marsch in February.

Now the Independent reports Slot is one of the men wanted by Spurs this summer, with former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann another strongly linked with the role.

Slot has enjoyed an impressive season with Feyenoord , who sit eight points clear of Ajax at the top of the Eredivisie. They were on course for a treble but were knocked out of the KNVB Cup at the semi-final stage before crashing out of the Europa Conference League against Roma on Thursday.

In February, Slot revealed Leeds had contacted Feyenoord but he removed himself from contention.

He said in February: “I believe the clubs have been in touch, but the thing is I’m sticking with Feyenoord. I can say that with this one, that is clear.

“The club has been clear. It was a compliment that a club like Leeds was interested, but we are doing something great with Feyenoord. We are in a great position in the league, the cup and Europe. There is no disappointment. It’s certainly not a punishment to stay here [at Feyenoord].”

Leeds appointed Javi Gracia on a flexible contract while a number of their Premier League rivals will be seeking new managers in the summer.

Chelsea, Spurs and Crystal Palace have all appointed caretaker bosses until the end of the season, with Slot also reportedly wanted at Selhurst Park.

Reports on Wednesday claimed West Ham would part ways with David Moyes in the summer, with the Hammers another club said to be keen on Slot.

Discussing the approach from Leeds, Slot told ESPN earlier this week: “Leeds is a very nice club.

“In the middle of the season, with still so much to play for here, I didn’t think that was a good time to leave for England. It was also better from a family point of view to stay here for a while.