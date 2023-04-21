News you can trust since 1890
The worst defences in the Premier League and how Leeds United compare to Everton, Spurs and rivals - gallery

Leeds United have a number of defensive issues to rectify after conceded 11 goals in two games

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 20th Apr 2023, 22:09 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Javi Gracia has insisted it is up to him to solve Leeds United’s defensive problems after the Whites suffered back-to-back defeats in their Premier League relegation fight.

Leeds have conceded 11 goals in their last two league outings, leaving them with the worst defensive record in the division ahead of a trip to Fulham on Saturday.

Speaking in his press conference, Gracia said: “It is for me to solve the problems. We are working on it but we don’t have the right balance we had in previous matches.”

With the Whites conceding the most goals in the Premier League so far this term, we looked at how their record stacks up against the rest of the division.

There are some surprises, with struggling Chelsea boasting a strong defensive record while Newcastle United have conceded the fewest goals. See how Leeds compare below...

Goals conceded: 24

1. Newcastle United

Goals conceded: 24

Goals conceded: 28

2. Man City

Goals conceded: 28

Goals conceded: 31

3. Arsenal

Goals conceded: 31

Goals conceded: 33

4. Chelsea

Goals conceded: 33

