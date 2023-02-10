Slot had been backed by bookmakers as favourite to take the role in recent days but has now definitively stated he will not be replacing Marsch at Elland Road.

The Feyenoord man has led the Rotterdam side to the summit of the Eredivisie table ahead of AFC Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, usurping Dutch football’s two-club hegemony, and is battling for silverware on three fronts, which is understood to be a key reason for his desire to remain in the Netherlands.

Leeds received news earlier this week that previous front-runner Andoni Iraola was likely to stay at LaLiga side Rayo Vallecano after the former Athletic Club player and Marcelo Bielsa disciple had led the lowly Madrid team to fifth in Spain’s top flight, ahead of the club’s 100-year anniversary next year.

Feyenoord's Dutch coach Arne Slot looks on during the UEFA Europa Conference League final football match between AS Roma and Feyenoord at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana on May 25, 2022. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

It now appears the Whites will be forced to turn their attention elsewhere once more, after attempts to lure Slot have been rebuffed by the manager himself.

"I believe the clubs have been in touch, but the thing is I'm sticking with Feyenoord. I can say that with this one, that is clear,” Slot told Dutch journalists on Friday."The club has been clear. It was a compliment that a club like Leeds was interested, but we are doing something great with Feyenoord. We are in a great position in the league, the cup and Europe,” Slot added.

"There is no disappointment. It's certainly not a punishment to stay here [at Feyenoord].”