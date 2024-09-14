Daniel Farke believes Joe Rodon avoided concussion in an aerial clash during Leeds United's defeat by Burnley but has revealed the centre-back was struggling with a minor hip issue.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodon and Clarets' captain Josh Brownhill were left in need of treatment for bloody head wounds after they clashed going up for a header. Both men were bandaged and sent back on, before eventually being replaced.

Farke doesn't think that his Welsh international was suffering from a concussion but he did go into the game nursing a problem."I don't think so," said the Leeds boss. "Obviously, he's a warrior, and wanted to go out, but he had also a little hip problem. He was also on international duty and that gave us more or less a problem, not just because of his head, more like because of his hip, because he felt even, even a little problem before. And then I said to come on, then together with the head injury, not a concussion thank God, the hip injury and regarding the load that he had, to take him off out of the situation, to risk in the last 15 minutes and also to play more or less a three-man formation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were without Rodon's Wales team-mate Daniel James, who has re-injured his hamstring and will sit out for around four weeks, but Patrick Bamford was also missing from the squad despite having recovered from a hamstring injury of his own.

According to Farke it was the lack of time that has passed since Bamford returned to team training that led to the striker being rested.

"No, no, the case was, Patrick, his situation was in terms of injuries," said Farke. "He was out of team training for 11 weeks, then back in team training for three weeks at the end of pre-season. But right now, he missed again three weeks of training with the team and was just back in team training from Tuesday. It's important that he gains back his his match fitness. And yes, obviously it's important to have a player with his quality and experience back really fully fit for the for game. It's also important for him to have another full week with us. Just the only reason, more like just that he was back in training since four days after a really difficult last 17 weeks."

Leeds lost 1-0 to Burnley at Elland Road thanks to a Luca Koleosho breakaway strike in the first half. Both Mateo Joseph and Willy Gnonto had golden chances to find the net for Leeds, who struggled to break down a stubborn visiting defence in the second half.