A former Leeds United boss is being linked with the Leicester City job. Brendan Rodgers is under pressure at the King Power Stadium, with Leicester currently bottom of the table, five points from safety.

Rodgers impressed with the Foxes during his first two seasons at the club, achieving two European qualifications. But amid a lack of investment, Leicester have got off to a very poor start this season, leaving Rodgers under serious pressure.

The bookmakers believe the former Celtic and Liverpool boss could be the next to go in the Premier League, and they are already drawing up the most likely list of candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Paddy Power, former Burnley boss Sean Duche is favourite, priced at 5/2, while Mauricio Pochettino is at 9/2, ahead of Rafa Benitez on 6/1. Interestingly, Leeds favourite Marcelo Bielsa, who has been out of the job since leaving Elland Road, comes next in the odds. Bielsa is priced at 17/2, and Ole Gunnar Soldkjaer is the next favourite, at 16/1.

This is not the only job Bielsa has been linked with, with Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui under increasing pressure amid a rocky start.

Estadio Deportivo have reported that Bielsa does not want to take over at a club during the season. They say the former Leeds boss wants a job where he has pre-season to implement his ideas, and that he will start fielding offers from next summer. That should come as no real surprise, especially given Bielsa’s style of play and the time it takes for teams to adapt to it.