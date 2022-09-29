Leeds United ‘could miss out’ on transfer target to Man Utd, £5.5m deal for starlet

It will be October by the time domestic football returns after the international break and the January transfer window will be just three months away from opening.

Leeds United return to Premier League action this weekend when they face Aston Villa at Elland Road after their extended break - having not played since the 5-2 loss to Brentford on September 3.

Meanwhile, there is plenty going on behind the scenes at the Yorkshire club as Jesse Marsch looks at ways of strengthening his squad at the next opportunity.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories that are making the headlines on Thursday morning:

Wolves have beaten top European sides to the singing of highly-rated Chilean teenager Dario Osario for a fee believed to be in the region of £5.5million (Express)

Everton attacker Anthony Gordon has finally opened up on Chelsea’s high-profile pursuit of him during the summer transfer window and believes the figures quoted were ‘crazy’ (Metro)

Barcelona are one of several clubs interested in Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan and are paying attention to the German’s situation (Sport)

Tottenham are set to make Dejan Kulusevski’s deal permanent at the end of the season (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea are desperately trying to play catch up in the race to try to sign England star Jude Bellingham next summer (Telegraph)

Arsenal will make another move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in January despite having two bids knocked back on transfer deadline day (The Sun)

Everton have told striker Salomon Rondon he is free to find a new club in January after failing to secure a move this month to Turkey (Football Insider)

EFL Championship side Sheffield United are among a host of English clubs, including Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United, who are interested in signing Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie (Football League World)