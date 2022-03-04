Rodgers faced Bielsa three times as the Foxes and Whites locked horns following United's Premier League return but promotion-winning boss Bielsa was sacked last weekend after Saturday's 4-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

Leicester and Leeds will now meet again this weekend but with the Whites under the care of new boss Jesse Marsch who was appointed as Biela's successor on Monday evening.

Bielsa was sacked following a fourth consecutive defeat and fifth loss from United's last six games, a run which has left the Elland Road club fifth-bottom and just two points above the drop zone ahead of Saturday's clash against Rodgers' side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TRIBUTE: From Brendan Rodgers, right, to Marcelo Bielsa, left, the pair pictured shaking hands before Leeds United took on Leicester City at Elland Road in November 2020. Photo by Peter Powell - Pool/Getty Images.

The Leicester boss says he has a good idea of what to expect under Marsch at Leeds but began his preview of facing the Whites with a glowing tribute to the departed "old school" Argentine head coach.

“I think it will be different," said Rodgers, assessing what it would be like facing the Whites without Bielsa.

"I think I would want to mention Marcelo before I talk anything more about Leeds because it is a big loss to the Premier League with Bielsa not being there, as much for the human qualities that he showed in his time here and I am sure that he is a huge loss for Leeds, not only as a club but in the city.

"I think when everyone was going through the pandemic he looked like what he was, a real father figure and so the aftermath of him going I am sure won't be easy for a number of weeks because he was admired there by many and of course myself probably along with other managers.

"I was lucky enough to spend some time with him whilst he was here and I will always feel very privileged to have done that because in the modern game where the game is a circus now at this level he brought a lot of what would be old school values to the game and the joy from watching operate and not be taken in from everything that goes around the modern game of football.

"For me, watching his team and watching him, it was just a sense of what football used to be like, just enjoyment and fun and always with a respect and humility so for me he will be a loss.

"But for Leeds they will go again, Jesse will come in, he will get a new experience here in the Premier League.

"He has taken over a great group of players, players that are very honest and have been very good in these last couple of seasons in the Premier League and he will want to give them a lift and challenge to stay in the Premier League.

"Jesse's style will be more zonal, I think he was an outlier in a lot of what he did Marcelo in terms of his man to man marking, there's not too many teams around the world that will do that but when they were at their best it was very difficult to play against."

Asked if he felt his side were unlucky to now be playing Marsch's side first, Rodgers reasoned: "I don’t think there will be too much that we don’t already know.

"It takes a period of time to really implement your ideas. I think what Jesse will have inherited there will be an honest group of players that will be physically in a really good position."