Leeds youngster Sonny Perkins has scored in eight consecutive matches for club and country at the beginning of this season.

The former West Ham United prospect scored in each of his five Premier League 2 outings this campaign before heading off on international duty with England’s Under-19 group.

There, he scored five times in three matches as the Young Lions advanced to the elite round of UEFA Under-19 European Championships qualifying, maintaining a remarkable consecutive-game scoring run.

As a result, Perkins has been the talk of the Leeds fanbase and a recent social media poll conducted by the YEP has revealed supporters’ expectations for the 18-year-old.

Of 258 supporters polled, 98 per cent believe Perkins should be handed a first-team debut this season.

Fans were split on which competition the youngster should feature in, though, with 55 per cent voting for a senior bow in the domestic cups, while 43 per cent think Perkins is ready for a Premier League debut in white.

Last season, the teenager made his Hammers debut in the UEFA Europa League, coming off the bench against SK Rapid Wien.

Sonny Perkins in action for Leeds' Under-21 side (Pic: Steve Riding)

He swiftly followed up that appearance with a full debut versus GNK Dinamo Zagreb in the same competition.

His Premier League bow, coincidentally, came against Leeds in January, brought on during the closing stages of West Ham’s 3-2 defeat at the London Stadium.

The Hammers were left disappointed this summer as Perkins opted to leave east London in search of opportunities elsewhere, eventually landing at Leeds at the end of his contract.

United did not secure the promising youngster on a free transfer, however, with a training compensation payment due to West Ham still to be determined.