Jesse Marsch’s ban from the Elland Road touchline this weekend may be one less welcome distraction for Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard, but the Leeds United head coach will still be able to relay messages to his players.

The American was sent off during Leeds’ 5-2 defeat to Brentford at the beginning of September, protesting the decision not to award a penalty for what Marsch perceived to be a foul on Crysencio Summerville inside the Bees’ box.

A Football Association panel decided upon a one-match touchline ban for the Leeds boss and due to postponements in the Whites’ last two scheduled fixtures, it will be Aston Villa that Marsch serves his suspension against.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Leeds Head coach Jesse Marsch talks with his substitutes on the bench during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on March 10, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 48-year-old will rely heavily on his backroom team to pass messages to Leeds’ players during Sunday afternoon’s contest.

Marsch will be present at Elland Road, as per the Football Association’s disciplinary regulations, and will be permitted in the dressing room pre-match, at half-time and post-match.

It is solely his presence in the technical area that will be prohibited.

Lines of communication between Marsch and his coaching staff will be established prior to kick-off, with the American in the stands relaying messages and observations to René Marić and Mark Jackson in the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair of assistants will then pass instructions to the starting XI selected by the head coach in real-time.

Marsch is likely to take up a position either in the directors’ box or up on the gantry alongside first-team coaches Cameron Toshack and Ewan Sharp, where he will be provided a bird’s eye view of proceedings.

Jackson and Marić are no strangers to manning a technical area on their own, owing to their experience as youth coaches in various capacities.

Former lead development coach Jackson led Leeds’ Under-23 side over the past two seasons, prior to Marsch’s arrival, while Marić has no shortage of touchline experience despite only recently turning 30 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad