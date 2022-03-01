‘Marcelo Bielsa Way’ street to remain in the city to ‘honour’ former Leeds United manager

It will remain a permanent fixture in the city to honour the former Leeds United manager.

The renamed street, which connects Trinity Leeds shopping centre to Commercial Street in the heart of the city’s shopping district, was unveiled on Wednesday, July 22 2020 following confirmation of Leeds United’s promotion to the Premier League.

Pictured at the unveiling of Marcelo Bielsa Way in July 2020 is David Maddison, Centre Director of Trinity Leeds.

David Maddison, Centre Director of Trinity Leeds, said: “When we announced the street renaming, we did it because what Marcelo had done for Leeds United and our city was nothing short of incredible. It wasn’t just that he’d won promotion and transformed the club, it was the manner in which he’d done it – the Bielsa way – that was so special.

“The city will be forever grateful to him, for these special years, and it’s only right that we should continue to honour the man in this way – gracias Marcelo.”

The beloved Argentine was sacked by the club on Sunday following a poor run of results, which left the club just two points above the relegation zone.

He has been replaced in the Elland Road managerial hot seat by former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch.