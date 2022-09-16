With Christmas fast approaching and the cost of living crisis financially crippling households across the country, carers in Leeds should ensure they are receiving the support they are entitled to.

More than 6.5 million people in the United Kingdom are carers, which is a ratio of one in every eight adults.

Six-percent of the population, which is around 4 million individuals, are what is known as ‘informal carers’, which means they are not paid for the care they provide.

Yet with the cost of living crisis rumbling on, carers need more financial support than ever.

This is where the Carers Allowance comes in - a benefit that offers financial aid for those who have a responsibility to look after others.

It is estimated around 500,000 eligible people are missing out on Carers Allowance, which adds up to £1.3 billion of missed out benefits.

If you are caring for someone in Leeds but aren’t claiming Carer’s Allowance, find out if you are eligible.

How much is the Carer’s Allowance payment?

Carer’s Allowance is worth a total yearly package of £3,624,40.

It will be spread across 52 weekly payments of £69.70.

Those who are entitled to the benefit will also receive a Christmas bonus.

Who is eligible for the Carer’s Allowance payment in Leeds?

In order to take advantage of the benefit, you must be a carer for someone for at least 35 hours every week.

To find out if you qualify for the Carer’s Allowance, the person you are looking after must already get one of the following benefits:

Personal Independence Payment

Disability Living Allowance

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance (at or above normal maximum rate with an Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit)

Constant Attendance Allowance (at the basic full day rate with a War Disablement Pension)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Please note: you do not need to be related or living with the person you care for in order to apply, if you share responsibilities with someone else only one of you can claim.

You will also need to make sure that you meet the following criteria before claiming Carer’s Allowance:

16-years-old and above

35 hours a week spent caring for someone

A resident of England, Scotland or Wales for at least two of the last three years

You must not be in full time education - 21 hours or more

You must not be a subject to immigration control

Earnings of £132 or less a week after tax and expenses (equipment needed to provide care, travel costs etc)

How do I apply for Carer’s Allowance in Leeds?

If you wish to apply for Carer’s Allowance, you can do this via the official UK government website .

You can also apply by post by printing out the form and returning it to the attached address.

What is the Christmas bonus and how can I claim it?

If you qualify for the benefit, you are also entitled to a £10 ‘Christmas bonus’.

You do not need to apply for the bonus, it will automatically be paid into the bank account you normally receive your benefit payments.