Leeds United are now stepping up their preparations for the new season with new signings beginning to arrive.

The focus has been on departures up until this point, with the Whites needing to shift some of their biggest earners, and they have largely done that through loan deals. But with a takeover now completed, the club can press on with new signings, allowing Daniel Farke to put his own stamp on a still strong squad as the Whites go in search of promotion.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Romano’s update

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Leeds’ summer business, tipping a big week at Elland Road.

“Leeds will look for players in different positions,” he told GiveMeSport. “So, I think they will be really busy in the next week. It’s also important to see how the conversation with Everton will go for Wilfried Gnonto because Everton have approached Leeds.

“At the moment, Leeds are not happy with their proposal. Gnonto will be a crucial part of the transfer window for Leeds this summer.”

Nubel bid

Leeds are said to be preparing a big-money bid to land goalkeeping target Alexander Nubel

According to BILD, the Whites have decided to go for Bayern Munich keeper Nubel over Karl Darlow, and they are reading a bid worth more than £8million. Stuttgart are said to have made a second loan offer for Nubel worth £900,000 upfront plus bonuses, and it’s claimed that offer hasn’t been rejected yet.