Leeds United signing already backed to be ‘better than’ ex-Arsenal man

Leeds United’s newest signing has already been backed for a huge future by one of his youth mentors.

Ethan Ampadu has joined Leeds on a £7million deal, with the Whites also reportedly agreeing to pay £3million more in performance-related add-ons. The Welshman, who can play at centre-back and in midfield, has penned a four year contract at Elland Road, signing up for Daniel Farke’s promotion project.

Ampadu is a highly-rated 22-year-old who has already racked up senior caps for Wales, featuring for his nation at the Euros and the World Cup.

Though, he was forced to be patient at Chelsea, making just one senior appearance, and the bulk of his senior career has come out on loan across spells with Sheffield United, RB Leipzig, Venezia and most recently Spezia. But before all that, Ampadu was tipped to be ‘better’ than now Cardiff City star and former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Cledwyn Ashford, who was the education and welfare officer for Wales U15s and U16s, told Goal in 2018: “He is a tremendous young man, one of the politest young men you’re likely to meet.

“You remember certain players when you see them for the first time. Straight away you could see the excitement on the coaches’ faces and you could see he has such balance, vision. He’s strong and when he’s on the pitch he commands, can battle with anyone, so sophisticated how he does things, looks at things. Off the pitch he 100 per cent looks after himself, listens to coaches, behaves himself. He is a lovely lad.

New Leeds United signing Ethan Ampadu, who has joined from Premier League club Chelsea. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

“I’ve worked with people like the late Gary Speed, who was an outstanding player. I’ve worked with others who have come through the system, seen others develop, seen Aaron Ramsey at that age. And for me Ethan is as good if not better because he has something quite special.

“He has an ability but also an attitude and I’m sure in the future, if he’s still there he’ll become a Chelsea captain and I’m sure he’ll become a Welsh captain. I expect great things of Ethan Ampadu.”